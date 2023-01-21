News articles provide a glimpse of Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Four detainees from the Riverina Juvenile Justice Centre were still on the run after six detainees made a mass break-out in broad daylight on the weekend.
Greater Murray Health Service chief, Michael Moodie slammed the latest criticism by Member for Burrinjuck, Alby Schultz, who says the health system has suffered under its control.
Bishop of Canberra Goulburn, George Browning, announced plans to start a new Anglican high school for years 7 and 8 students by January 1999.
Staff and children from Estella Day Care Centre celebrated three years in business with cake cutting honours going to Courtney Fisher, 4, and Christopher Howell Smith aged 3.
Carrigan Cottage has been established at Calvary Hospital with the assistance of the Rotary Club of South Wagga to provide accommodation for the families of hospitalised relatives.
About 800 former RAAF apprentices are attending a variety of functions to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the RAAF Apprentice and Junior Equipment Administrative Trainees scheme.
Peter Brown on bass and Davis Wall on the keyboard were popular with the crowd at a free jazz concert held in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Wagga City Council and Junee Shire Council are seeking $1 million from the federal government to finish sealing the Junee to Bomen Road.
South Wagga all-rounder Nathan Lieschke belted 165 runs against RSL Club at Rawlings Park in fourth grade, a record score in a Wagga and District Cricket Association 35 over innings one-day match.
Wagga Returned and Services League is concerned about office bearer numbers with nominations closing shortly and vacancies remaining.
Amanda Wheeler received the best possible 18th birthday present when she gained selection in the Australian squad for the world softball titles.
Plans for a $10 million redevelopment of the Sturt Mall are set to be approved by Wagga City Council.
More than 3500 people sought refuge at the swimming baths when the temperature reached 38.5 degrees on Sunday this week. The highest temperature this week was 40.5 degrees.
Wagga women Jane Sibree, Marie Guest, Anne Warren, Joan Morrell, Anne Gorman, Maggie Fletcher, and Pat Clark were among nearly 400 women who attended the first national conference of the Women's Electoral Lobby in Canberra.
Wagga women's tennis team continued to trounce all comers in the Country Championships with a convincing win over Wollongong at White City.
The Commonwealth government is advertising a test in Wagga for typists and shorthand which could lead to permanent appointment as a typist with the Commonwealth Service.
More than 100 guests attended the Robert Burn's Night in the Colonial Room at the Zebra Club Motel with the traditional haggis prepared by manager of the motel, Mr Eric Barter.
Sporting editor Ted Ryder presented the Daily Advertiser trophy to trainer-driver Max Goesch at the Wagga trots on Saturday night.
President Mrs E Mumford, welcomed five new members to the first meeting for 1973 of the Association of Civilian Widows.
Mr Gordon Braid, assistant manager of Wagga Motors was re-elected for his third term as country vice-president of the Motor Traders Association of NSW.
Wagga City Council has favourably received a tentative inquiry regarding the establishment of a restaurant on Willans Hill which would probably overlook the main street or the Kooringal and Lake Albert area.
After coming second in the district final of the Lions Youth of the Year, Melanie Byrnes, who was also 1972 Dux of Trinity Senior High School, left for a month in Singapore as a guest of Lions Clubs there.
Wagga Show Society has received an additional grant of $4416 from the Rural Unemployment Relief Pool to employ six men for a period of eight weeks.
McKenzie's, Beatty's, Barbey's and Partridge's newsagencies are all advertising Ancol school exercise books priced from just 12 cents.
Huthwaites are advertising Half Gallon Buttercup Ice-Cream for 55 cents, KR Darling Downs pork picnic shoulder in 11/2 tin for $1.15 and Letona assorted fruits in 30 oz tin for 20 cents.
