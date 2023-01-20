The Daily Advertiser

Murrumbidgee Local Health District had 37 cases of rotavirus notified last year, 20 in December alone

By Conor Burke
January 21 2023 - 5:00am
MLHD acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said there was a marked rise in gastro cases towards the end of last year. Picture by Les Smith

Riverina health authorities are calling on the public to remain vigilant after a sharp increase in cases of gastroenteritis across the region in recent weeks.

