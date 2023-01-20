Riverina health authorities are calling on the public to remain vigilant after a sharp increase in cases of gastroenteritis across the region in recent weeks.
According to the latest testing data from NSW Health, rotavirus - one common cause of viral gastroenteritis - notifications are at some of their highest levels in the past decade.
There were more than 2250 presentations to NSW emergency departments with symptoms of gastroenteritis last week, with presentations high in children under five years old and in children aged five to 16 years old.
In the first two weeks of this year, 197 cases of rotavirus were identified, compared with about 40 cases usually found during the same period of the year.
The Murrumbidgee Local Health District had 37 cases of rotavirus notified last year, 32 of those coming in the last quarter of 2022, with 20 in December alone.
MLHD acting director of public health Alison Nikitas said there were nine gastro outbreaks in childcare centres in the area in December.
As people come back from holidays and children return to school, Ms Nikitas fears the high numbers could continue.
"The critical thing is ... if we're still experiencing those high rates and people are going back to schools, childcare ... with young kids moving around we could see those increases continue," she said.
"It's about taking all those measures around good hand hygiene [and] keeping people at home when they are unwell."
The virus spreads person to person and through contaminated objects and occasionally can be airborne, especially when people are looking after another person vomiting with the virus.
Ms Nikitas said anyone who has contracted the virus should not be going back into the public, schools or workplaces for 48 hours after their last symptoms have resolved.
Children under the age of 24 weeks can be vaccinated against the virus via a two-dose oral vaccine administered at six weeks and four months.
"For young children being up to date with their vaccination program, including that rotavirus vaccine, is really good to help [stop the spread]," Ms Nikitas said.
COVID-19 restrictions lifting towards last year most likely contributed to the increase in transmission of this virus, she said.
Glenrock Country Practice owner and GP Ayman Shenouda has noticed the increase of late and said people need to be wary of best hygiene practices.
"We like people to be aware of eating foods and eating habits and cleaning their hands and making sure things are not in the fridge for a long time," Dr Shenouda said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
