Wagga Tigers have removed registration fees for their female footballers ahead of their inaugural season in the Southern NSW Women's AFL competition.
Coach Brendon Post said he approached the club board asking if they could discount registrations but president Paul Lucas said the club would remove registration fees entirely.
"It was a club decision we made at our committee meeting. I asked for a reduction and it was actually our president who said let's increase our commitment and just offer free rego," Post said.
"We've got a good chance of having a crack at this and we want to get behind it and see what we can do for everyone in general."
Post said that numbers at the club have been growing steadily throughout the preseason but he hopes free registration may also help bring more players into the group.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We're going steady, we're just about there with numbers and they're building every week, we have enough on board to be successful," he said.
Post hopes that by removing registration fees the club may be able to attract people who are currently hesitant about playing or are unsure if they will like the sport.
"Now they can come and give it a go and it won't cost them anything," he said.
"We train all together, the men's footballers, the women's footballers, and the netballers and you can see the netball girls they're curious to come and have a kick."
With several weeks of hot summer preseason sessions under their belts, Post said the existing playing group were also thrilled to hear they'd have one less expense this season.
"It was some of the best news they've heard. With preseason being hot and long, that was just a nice little sweetener," he said.
Ahead of the club's debut in the women's competition, Post said he's seen huge improvements in the group and is getting excited to see them out on field.
With players building confidence and hitting targets, he said it's been nice to watch as the squad develops team relationships.
"They're starting gel as a team, they're all smiling and they giggle at training, we have a few laughs," he said.
"We're not taking ourselves super seriously, it's about getting there and participating, having a laugh and if you do a shit kick or you drop the ball, you get up and over and you help your team out."
Wagga Tigers will play their first game against Turvey Park at Maher Oval in round one of the 2023 Southern NSW Women's season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.