Winning a national championship is momentous at the best of times, but for NSW's under 19 men's softball side this year's win was even more special.
The side, which featured Wagga local Jayden McDonald, lost their coach just weeks after their championships team selection and campaign began.
"There was a lot of excitement, but also a lot of tears from the boys because we were really happy but also our coach passed away before we went away," McDonald said.
"We had this logo on the back of our hats so it was good that we won the tournament since that happened."
Scott Rindfleish died from bowel cancer in October of 2022 after a lifetime of commitment to softball in NSW, including more than 20 years as Softball NSW's director of umpiring.
From a strong softball family, Scott's brother Adam Rindfliesh, who was due to coach alongside Scott, took on the role solo.
NSW went through the tournament nearly undefeated, with loss to Western Australia helping the side reset ahead of the finals.
"We went pretty much undefeated for the first couple of days and then ended up losing to WA but got back into the swing of things and ended up winning it," he said.
"The loss earlier in the tournament really got us going into it more because we had to get back into it and keep going."
The NSW softball community also said see you later, but not goodbye, to Charlie Whetu, who has decided to return to New Zealand after close to 40 years service to softball in NSW.
Whetu was a mentor and coach to not only McDonald but many of Wagga's top softballers.
His unmatched pitching expertise has moulded the technique and styles of the regions, and states, best pitchers.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
