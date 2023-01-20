When his son was diagnosed with bowel cancer about five years ago, John Nixon's first instinct was to reach out to the charity which once helped him following his own diagnosis.
Upon finding out that Can Assist was no longer running in Wagga, he gathered the troops and helped the service rise from its ashes, ultimately becoming president of the newly-revived branch.
He has since helped raise over $200,000 to provide care and support for more than 200 different cancer patients and carers here in Wagga.
In other news
Mr Nixon is adamant he does not do it for the recognition, but even he admitted he is slowly growing on the thought of being one of the nominees for Wagga's Citizen of the Year.
"This is definitely not why I do it but don't get me wrong it is a privilege. I'm slowly getting used to the idea actually," Mr Nixon said.
The Lake Albert resident helps co-ordinate countless fundraisers each year, with every cent raised going towards providing support for cancer patients right here in Wagga.
This support can be in the form of covering travel and accommodation costs, as well as purchasing meals and medicine for the patients.
"The beauty of Can Assist is every cent we raise in Wagga stays right here in Wagga," Mr Nixon said.
"It's to help people basically with whatever we can help them with. We support the community and I think people appreciate the fact every cent stays here."
Mr Nixon considers the work he does with the charity as a way to return the favour after the Temora branch of Can Assist provided him with incredible support following his own bowel cancer diagnosis about 10 years ago.
He had six weeks off work following a bowel operation, during which volunteers from the charity helped him with whatever he needed.
"They really helped me. I couldn't walk down the street I was too crook so they provided me with transport," Mr Nixon said.
"I had a lovely lady drop off a bowl of soup and I still couldn't tell you her name. They were great, really good."
The 57-year-old does not see his nomination for Citizen of the Year as an individual achievement, but instead as recognition for all the work done by each volunteer and member of the Wagga Can Assist over the past five years.
"I've got a great committee behind me and this nomination is probably more about them and all the people we've helped than it is about me or anything I've done," he said.
Wagga's Citizen of the Year will be announced at the official Australia Day awards ceremony, which is being held at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, January 25.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.