All coming up Rosey at Kangaroos

Big numbers have responded to Nathan Rose's arrival at Kangaroos.
The Wagga club started training this week with more than 50 players at both sessions.
After winning a premiership with Gundagai last season following two years as captain-coach of junior club Southcity, the star playmaker is looking to make an impact
"It's good and it's been refreshing," Rose said.
"It's good to be back in Wagga as well and I'm just looking forward to building a bit of camaraderie at a new club moving forward.
"They've obviously had a few turnovers in coaches but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves as we're a bit of an unknown group to each other."
After both of his seasons at the helm with Southcity were hindered by COVID, with the 2020 season delayed then shortened before 2021 was cut off just before the start of finals, Rose admitted to enjoying not having the responsibility of coaching last year.
But with the move back to a Wagga-based club he wanted to get back into it.
"I hadn't ruled it out but over the COVID seasons it was a bit of a drag trying to keep blokes training when you don't know if you're going to be playing footy," Rose said. "I felt it took its toll but I feel re-energised being away for a year and it just happened that it worked out at 'Roos."
Kangaroos have retained most of their playing stocks from last season however Rose is a big addition and he has been joined by another former Tiger in Troy Barby while Luke Ingram and Tyler Jones are back at the club after a year in Queensland.
Rose hopes he can build something special.
"Looking from the outside in over the past couple of years it looks like they've taken a couple of steps in the right direction and if I can help take a few more hopefully it sets us up for the future," he said.
"If you're coaching and playing footy to want to be playing in a grand final, that's the goal, but obviously there's a few hurdles along the way."
Kangaroos will head to the West Wyalong Knockout next month before taking on Gundagai to start their Group Nine campaign on April 15.
