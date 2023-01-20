Letters: Where is the action on soaring costs of living?

Last May, the Albanese Labor government took control of Parliament after promising the Australian voters that all your problems will be fixed.
Now, we are nearing the end of January 2023 and they still haven't struck a blow.
The cost of living, energy cost, it hasn't gone down, to most people it's getting worse.
And didn't they promise more nurses for hospitals, more teachers for classrooms, more workers for the aged-care problem.
If these politicians promising they are going to make your life easier don't deliver on those promises, and keep lying, they should be hooked up to a polygraph every time they open their collective mouth.
And another thing, Albo and his mates need to stay in Australia instead of flying around the world promising other countries money they don't have. Talk about Kevin 07.
There has been a lot of recent commentary around the explosion of European carp numbers and the damage they cause to our waterways.
Increased carp numbers are one of the unintended consequences of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, however as we have unfortunately come to expect, those in charge of the plan are reluctant to acknowledge its adverse impacts.
It is worth noting the Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research (ARI) 'Managing Flows and carp - Technical Report Series No. 255' which states that the carp population in the Lower Lakes was estimated to be 846,000 adult carp, but can hold a carrying capacity of nearly 4.2 million.
Research on carp breeding shows that inundation of floodplains provides the ideal breeding ground for carp, which adapt better than our native fish to hypoxic black water.
We know that carp are breeding in massive numbers right now, not just in the Lower Lakes but across the flooded Basin.
Those in the lakes will make their way upstream, others will cause localised damage in the Murray and its tributaries with the following consequences:
Every time there is a flood, natural or manmade, we are enabling carp to breed and travel upstream.
Until we address this problem, the 'just add water' strategy that is presently being implemented just won't work for native fish.
