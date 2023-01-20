The Daily Advertiser

James McDonald to ride Sparring in Highway Handicap

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 20 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Sparring is a last-start Moonee Valley winner. Picture by Racing Photos

Ron Stubbs received a call this week that would make any trainer smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.