Ron Stubbs received a call this week that would make any trainer smile.
It just happened to be Mark Guest, the jockey manager for champion hoop James McDonald.
Guest was chasing the ride on Sparring who is among the leading fancies for the $120,000 Highway Handicap, (1100m) at Randwick on Saturday.
McDonald also partnered Sparring in a similar race last year at Randwick in April where he started favourite but finished at the tail of the field on an unsuitable heavy (8) track.
"It certainly does put a bit of a spring in your step as a trainer when J-Mac wants to be on one of your horses," Stubbs said.
"His manager (Guest) first got in contact two years ago after Sparring won an Albury trial by more than 10 lengths to see what races we had in mind.
"Then after Sparring won at Moonee Valley last-start he made contact again which is encouraging.
"But my biggest concern at the moment is the weather after a bit of rain in Sydney on Wednesday night.
"The track was a soft (5) on Thursday but if it gets any worse I will have second thoughts on making the trip."
READ MORE
Sparring underlined his potential last-start when winning at Moonee Valley with Craig Williams aboard.
Despite the strong form line, Sparring is second favourite at ($6) behind the Scott Collings-trained Mogo Magic.
Mogo Magic has been heavily supported since fixed odds opened on Wednesday and backed from an opening quote of $4.20 into the $2.30-favourite.
The Goulburn galloper is undefeated in two starts after winning in moderate company at the Sapphire Coast and Wagga.
However, there is a lot of hype surrounding Mogo Magic who has won by a combined 10-lengths.
He also went within a whisker of smashing the track record at the Sapphire Coast on debut.
It prompted his trainer to compare Mogo Magic to 2019 Kosciuszko winner Handle The Truth.
Collings used to train in partnership with Keith Dryden when Handle The Truth was a young horse.
"We were meant to race against Mogo Magic last-start at Wagga but I scratched Sparring because of the track," Stubbs said.
"I thought being a last-start Moonee Valley winner would be a strong form line for a Class Two race but it looks to be a much stronger Highway than I was expecting.
"There are quite a few horses in the race that I'm wary of who look to have a lot of potential.
"There is a fair bit of hype around Mogo Magic who may have only beaten moderate opposition but has done it in dominant fashion.
"Sparring is coming off a metro win and has also ran second at Sandown.
"So he has proven that he has got above average ability and now we are on the learning curve of how much potential.
"But I'm worried about a few other horses in the race as well but I'm sure there are other trainers that are worried about us too."
