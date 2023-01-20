The Daily Advertiser

Wagga athletes return home after national championship series

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:48pm
Todd Maiden, Alex Maiden, Sophie Gooden, and Taya Richards played for ACT during this summer's softball national championships.

After two months of national campaigns, Wagga's ACT representatives have returned home for a well earned break.

