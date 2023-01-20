After two months of national campaigns, Wagga's ACT representatives have returned home for a well earned break.
Young Alex Maiden has been working non-stop, competing for the territory's under 18, under 23, and opens sides.
Stepping up alongside national representatives and Olympians, Maiden said it was a surreal to play alongside the best in the country.
"I'm just so grateful that I got the opportunity at this age, how many people my age will get the opportunity to play in opens," Alex said.
Moving between junior and senior competitions, Maiden said the step up in competitiveness was huge and a great learning opportunity.
"The skills they have, especially the Olympians, they just hit the ball so much harder and pitching is so much faster," she said.
Primarily playing in the outfield, Alex said she saw a lot of the ball but that her highlight was her first safe hit.
"In our very last game of the day I got my first safe hit, and that was pretty good."
It was a late surge for the side, but on the second last day of competition the side secured their first win.
Also securing their first win in the nick of time was the men's under 19 side, featuring her older brother Todd Maiden.
"It took us to the last game of the tournament to finally get the bats working and win the first game in two nationals," he said.
"It was a nice way to finish on a high."
Struggling to find that missing piece throughout the week, the side had been close to securing their maiden win but hadn't been able to enter the winners circle.
As everything finally fell together, Todd said there were celebrations like they'd won more than just a round game.
"There was always that one innings, that one play where it all broke down for us and we were finally able to put it all together at the same time," he said.
"Finally we won the ball game, against the hosts Western Australia.
"It was pretty interesting finally being back in the winners circle, we celebrated a bit hard for a first win but softball's softball and we had a good time."
Now looking ahead to the men's under 23 championship later this month, Todd is enjoying a few weeks rest before hopefully entering the winners circle once again.
Joining Alex at the under 18's nationals were fellow locals Sophie Gooden and Taya Richards.
Sophie said that while it was disappointing to not secure a win during their nationals campaign it was a great learning experience.
"It was a really good competition and we played really well but in every tournament you've always got to have someone that comes last, but our team worked really well together," Sophie said.
Taya said the experience of being with new competitors and playing at a higher level is something she enjoys.
"The teams you go up against, even the surroundings being different gives it a new perspective of what softball is like," she said.
Playing at first base for most of the tournament Taya said it was a good opportunity to learn a new position and expand her softball knowledge.
The girls will now have a break ahead of the return of their Wagga and Canberra-based seasons, while Todd looks ahead to the under 23's championships in two weeks.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
