Key Wagga roads set to reopen as road repairs press on despite rains

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:00pm
Construction works underway on Inglewood Road. Picture supplied

One Wagga road is open and more are set to reopen to motorists on Friday after council completed major repair works this week.

