One Wagga road is open and more are set to reopen to motorists on Friday after council completed major repair works this week.
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said Mundowy Lane was reopened to all through traffic on Wednesday evening.
Mr Faulkner said the sections of Old Narrandera Road and Inglewood Road currently being repaired are expected to reopen on schedule by this weekend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Old Narrandera Road is receiving extensive repairs between the Olympic Highway and Pine Gully Road.
That stretch has proved a nuisance and even a danger in recent times for motorists, with some seen crossing the middle line to dodge the many potholes.
"At this stage, we are expecting to wrap up the works on Old Narrandera Road between the Olympic Highway and Pine Gully Road, including a 100-metre section of the Pine Gully Road linking with the Old Narrandera Road intersection, by tomorrow evening," Mr Faulkner said on Thursday.
He said the application of the "final interim seals" would create a smoother and safer surface for motorists until the main upgrade commences later this year.
"As part of the Inglewood Road works, the intersection with Bakers Lane will be closed to all traffic from 7am to 6pm on Friday while work is being carried out across the intersection," Mr Faulkner said.
"Motorists will not be able to turn out of or into Bakers Lane at this intersection whilst these works proceed."
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.
Mr Faulkner said while this week's rain and storms did not impact the road works being carried out on Inglewood and Old Narrandera Roads, other works did face a slight delay.
"The rain ... did prevent some of the patches on Mundowy Lane from being sealed before it was reopened," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.