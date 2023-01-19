Lake Albert not expecting added spice against Wagga RSL

It will be business as usual for Lake Albert when they take on Wagga RSL on Saturday.
The Bulls fired in a complaint over Sam Smith not being cleared to the Bulldogs this season.
It led to Wagga RSL losing their points from their opening Twenty20 match, ultimately ruling them out of next week's final.
However captain Isaac Cooper doesn't believe the off-field drama will come into play at Wagga Cricket Ground.
Instead he's focusing on getting a much-needed win.
"Lake Albert is there to play cricket, it's a big game for us in the context of our season and the boys are really looking to get a good result out of this game," Cooper said.
"It's all cricket focused for Lake Albert."
The Bulls slipped to fifth on the ladder with just one victory, over winless St Michaels, approaching the midway point of the competition.
Cooper wants to make sure the team doesn't lose contact with their rivals in the finals race.
"In previous years games against RSL have always been close and it is game now where we feel we can be right in the fight," he said.
"It is one we really need to try to grab to keep in that hunt for third or fourth sport.
"It is a massive game for Lake Albert."
However the Bulls need to bounce back from two heavy losses.
They went down to South Wagga by 137 runs on Saturday, in what was the first win for the premiers this season, before suffering a seven-wicket loss in their Twenty20 match to Wagga City on Wednesday.
The Bulls could only manage 8-60 in the 14-over innings with Rhauri MacLeod the only Lake Albert player to reach double figures, scoring an unbeaten 25.
He then took two early wickets.
Cooper was impressed with his all-round efforts.
"He batted well, did the hard work and while he said he never really felt in it made it even more impressive that he could hold his end up for the innings," he said.
"With the ball he's been harping at us to have a bowl off the long run so we thought on a bit of a more true, bouncy wicket we would give him a chance and he managed to grab a couple of wickets, which was pleasing."
Cooper is looking to execute better with the ball, especially after South Wagga posted 4-303 on them last week.
