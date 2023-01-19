Rocket Tiger ready to roll in race return

All systems are go for the return of Wagga's most exciting horse.
Rocket Tiger will have just his second race since finishing 10th in the 2021 Golden Slipper at Randwick on Saturday.
It is the first time since March the four-year-old will head to the track after two wins and two placings at group level before his Golden Slipper performance in his juvenile season.
However Wagga trainer Scott Spackman is much happier with how he has returned after aborting his last campaign on the comeback trail from a shoulder injury after just one run.
"It's all systems go from my end, I'm happy with the horse and know he won't let us down," Spackman said.
"He doesn't know how to let us down.
"It would have been nice to draw a bit closer but it is what it is."
Rocket Tiger has drawn barrier 11 in the TAB Handicap (1100m), which should see him start in barrier nine with scratchings.
Believing he would be weighted out from a return to racing closer to home, Spackman thought heading straight to the city was his best option.
So he elected to kick off his campaign in the benchmark 78 affair.
"There was really nothing else about so we'll kick him off in that and see what happens," he said.
Still Rocket Tigers has to carry 60 kilograms.
It is part of the reason why Tumut product Aaron Bullock, who currently leads the NSW premiership, will be legged aboard.
"Aaron rode a winner for me nine years ago here at Wagga, he came and rode Didntevenkissme in the Championships for me and I've followed his career the whole way through.
"He rides good and the main reason he's on him is he's a heavyweight jockey so there will be no dead weight."
Spackman will use Saturday's performance to guide the rest of his campaign.
However he's been pleased with how he came through his trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club earlier this month.
"I was absolutely stoked," Spackman said.
"I can't fault him, he's bouncing and he's a happy horse. I don't want to commit to anything but I've got plans in my head."
