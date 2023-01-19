With one week left until the second Collingullie Fishing Comp, residents are being told to get the rods ready.
Organisers have said this year has already seen more interest than a successful 2022 event, and with more sponsors on board, the prizes are bigger as well.
Collingullie Fishing Comp organiser Carmel Hutchinson said those looking at taking part in the competition should get in quickly as numbers will be capped at 250 adults.
There is no limit on children.
"This year we've had more time to organise it so we've gained more interest," Mrs Hutchinson said.
"A lot of our early entrants were people who did it last year, plus they've gotten the word out to their friends and stuff.
"We've got people coming from Victoria, Canowindra, we've got people coming from everywhere and we have more sponsors on board which has helped us to get bigger prizes."
This year's major prize is a bigger boat than last year and a trailer.
"We also have Black Dog Ride working in conjunction with us as well," Mrs Hutchinson said.
"They've got a memorial ride for Ned Campton on the Saturday morning and then they're coming back to Collingullie to do a show and shine."
Black Dog will be one of four beneficiaries this year, alongside the Kidney Kar Rally, Beyond Blue and the Collingullie Hall.
"We've got Friday night spit roast and entertainment, and the money raised that night goes to the Collingullie Hall," Mrs Hutchinson said.
"Then on Saturday we are running the IFish Apps Comp again.
"To be eligible they just have to download the app and be at the Collingullie pub on Saturday night as well which we will have live entertainment again."
For eager fishers, entry packs will be available from the Collingullie pub from 5pm on Friday night.
"Then from 6am on Saturday morning it will be open again," Mrs Hutchinson said.
"The comp starts at 7am on Saturday, so you can start fishing from then.
"You can fish all the way through to 11am Sunday morning.
"There's no time limit. Rods down at 11am and all photo submissions have to be sent through by 12pm, Sunday."
A presentation for the major prize will be held at Collingullie Pub from 3pm on Sunday.
Mrs Hutchinson said this year there will also be a range of merchandise which wasn't available last year.
"Collingullie Fishing Comp will also be running the yabbie races out at Uranqunity Pub on Australia Day from 11am," Mrs Hutchinson said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
