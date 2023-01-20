Two regular Southern District jockeys have been issued suspensions following a Racing NSW hearing involving gambling offences.
Kayla Nisbet and Jack Martin have both been penalised by Racing NSW while registered owner and professional punter Jacob Hoffman has also been issued a suspension for their involvement in activities relating to gambling on races.
Nisbet was brought up on charges relating to her receiving $1000 from Hoffman via a known associate after she responded to a question regarding Smuggler's Bay who she was riding on Thursday May 6 2021 at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
She told Hoffman that Smuggler's Bay had participated in an 800m jumpout and then commented on how it had performed.
Following this information, Hoffman then made multiple bets with him receiving a sum of money following Smuggler's Bay win with him then giving Nisbet $1000 cash.
Nisbet plead guilty to two charges including accepting a consideration without consent of Stewards and initially giving false and misleading evidence.
Following the guilty pleas, Nisbet's licensing history, her good reputation and standing in the industry as well as her good disciplinary record were taking into consideration.
She has been given an immediate two month suspension (reduced from four months) which will expire on March 18.
Martin was brought forward on charges relating to betting on thoroughbred races at Newcastle and Rosehill on June 4 2022 via his brother's Sportsbet account.
He was also charged with providing Hoffman tips for thoroughbred horses, some of which he was riding with him receiving sums of money for this information.
Martin faced four charges with him pleading guilty to betting on six thoroughbred races and giving false or misleading evidence.
He also plead not guilty to a charge of conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or integrity of racing however was found to be guilty while he was found not guilty on the other charge.
In total from the three charges Martin was suspended for five months and three weeks (reduced from seven months) to be served immediately and expiring on July 3.
Hoffman faced seven charges with him pleading guilty to conduct which led to a breach of the rules, party to breach of rules, giving false and/or misleading evidence and failing to comply with a direction.
He also plead not guilty to a second charge of giving false and/or misleading evidence and conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or integrity of racing however was found guilty.
In total from the six charges Hoffman was suspended for nine months and one week (reduced from 17 months) to be served immediately and expiring at midnight on October 22.
