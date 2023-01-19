The Daily Advertiser

Wagga police seek owners of recovered tools, medals

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:36pm, first published January 19 2023 - 3:04pm
Some of the items recovered by the Riverina Police District include medals. Picture by NSW Police

Police are urging residents to come forward with any information regarding several recovered items in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

