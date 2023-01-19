Police are urging residents to come forward with any information regarding several recovered items in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.
On Thursday Wagga Police recovered a large amount property which included power tools, medals and other miscellaneous tools and items.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Some of the items are unable to be linked to an owner.
The Riverina Police District is requesting members of the public to contact the Riverina Proactive Crime Team on 6922 2599 if you believe any of the pictured items may be yours.
You will need to quote event number E79288753 and provide proof of ownership to be able to claim the items.
Information can be reported to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or a report can be made online at https://crimestoppers.com.au/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.