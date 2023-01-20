Patience and planning is the key to resisting tailgating | Fuel for Thought

I commend the article by Amanda Stephens on January 4 regarding tailgating.
It is probably more likely to cause a crash than any other commonly seen practice. Underestimation of the distance required to prevent a collision is common.
Three seconds' gap in town is a minimum at 50km/h. If you can read the number plate, you're too close. When tailgated in traffic, a driver's option of firm braking is not available. By gently slowing to increase the space in front a competent driver will avoid any need for firm braking, maintain safety and protect the tailgater.
In a line of traffic, the space must be available; tailgating demonstrates incompetence, is discourteous and makes no sense. An element of driving safely generally is the removal of emotion from the task. Easier said than done. Recognising it is one thing, keeping it from influencing your judgement is another. Never be in a hurry, or if you are, recognise the drive will take a certain time regardless of how impatiently you drive.
Have you noticed that after a quick stop on the highway, you rejoin it to see traffic you passed 45 minutes earlier? Any time saving is minimal. In town, it is zero.
Leave early enough so there's no hurry, allow yourself to enjoy the drive and deal with how things are rather than how you think they should be on the road. This is more important than ever in holidays. You and others might be unfamiliar with the highway speeds and heavier traffic. It is what it is, so to speak. A competent driver deals with it calmly and encourages a smooth traffic flow.
Amanda mentioned a "fast lane". If only this concept was recognised and understood in this country. Entering the right lane should imply not obstructing its progress, regardless of your opinion of faster cars.
If you're not willing to speed up to avoid obstructing the lane, stay put! Move out to overtake when the faster traffic is gone.
Also remember that while obeying the speed limit, your speedo is inaccurate - usually over-reading by as much as 10km/h. Find out your speedo error with a phone app or GPS and compensate for it.
Remember also that trucks (rightly or wrongly) will often travel at a few kilometres more than 100km/h. If you can't shake off a truck, you are most probably going slower than this. An accurate 110 will usually relieve you of it.
On a 100km/h road, realise that if the truck won't be fined for doing it, neither will you. Where there's room in front, a slightly higher speed is safer than being tailgated by a truck.
Space is your friend.
-BRUCE HARPER
