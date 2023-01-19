Performing on stage to a packed audience is a terrifying prospect for most people, but when Lee Hesketh was asked to take part in the Wagga Takes Two fundraiser, she agreed within seconds.
It was that enthusiasm which helped her raise an incredible $25,000 for her sponsor charity and also which led to her being named as one of the nine nominees for Wagga's Citizen of the Year.
The Kooringal resident said it was "very flattering" to have been nominated for the award, though she thought it was a mistake at first.
"When I received the email my first instinct was that it was a mistake, because I has actually nominated my husband for the sports award," she said.
Mrs Hesketh is an active member of the Wagga community through her work as the regional manager for Shim Jang Taekwondo and as the sales and service manager for NRMA.
"Work is actually really good because even though it's insurance, it's not actually about selling insurance it's about helping and protecting people - that's why I love the job so much," she said.
"Then the taekwondo is so amazing because of the confidence the kids and adults get out of it.
"It has life-changing effects because they become more confident and it improves their concentration, balance, fine motor skills - everything sort of spins together."
But it was ultimately Mrs Hesketh's passionate involvement in Wagga Takes Two which secured her a nomination for the city's top citizen.
She said the fundraiser opened her eyes to the generosity of many in the region and helped her forge memories she will never forget.
"It was such a great opportunity to jump on the Wagga Takes Two bandwagon - it opened up a whole different world to me," she said.
"The amount of people there who put in hours and hours of work. Then the awareness it's raising for charities is just huge."
Mrs Hesketh said she was "pretty chuffed" when she saw the huge amount she'd helped raise for Wagga Riding for the Disabled.
Wagga's Citizen of the Year will be announced at the official Australia Day awards ceremony, which is being held at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, January 25.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
