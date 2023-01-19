The Daily Advertiser

Firefighters still working to contain twin northern Riverina bushfires

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Twin bushfires continue to rage near West Wyalong. Picture courtesy NSW RFS

Multiple firefighter crews are working to bring twin bushfires under control as they continue to rage in the region's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.