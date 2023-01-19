Firefighters still working to contain twin northern Riverina bushfires

Multiple firefighter crews are working to bring twin bushfires under control as they continue to rage in the region's north.
On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters called in air support in an attempt to contain two out-of-control blazes in bushlands on Sandy Creek Road at Tallimba, 30 kilometres west of West Wyalong.
Rural Fire Service Bland-Temora district manager Inspector Tom McDevitt said the two fires started from lightning strikes on Wednesday and are now within a kilometre of each other.
Insp McDevitt said the fires are now partially under control and have now burnt a total of 244 hectares.
He said aerial pictures confirmed the blaze was considerably smaller than initial reports which indicated it covered 580 hectares.
Insp McDevitt said 30 firefighters and six trucks continue to tackle the blazes on the ground with the assistance of a fixed wing bomber from above.
He said one of the fires has now been contained in the grasslands to the northeast of the fireground.
"We have a control line around the northern and part of the western and eastern flanks," he said.
However, Insp McDevitt said the second fire is not yet contained.
"We are working to implement a mineral earth line in some open country," he said.
"We have aircraft and arduous firefighters working the fire edge to contain and extinguish that.
"We are endeavouring to put in some heavy plant [machines] in there as well and get some closer containment."
Insp McDevitt said the southern fire is in a rugged hill that is wooded and is currently inaccessible to vehicles.
He said the southern end of the northern fire is in a similar position.
"Most of it is in the rugged terrain," he said.
"To the north it ran out of the terrain into grasslands."
As weather conditions ease, Insp McDevitt said crews expect to contain the fire in the open grasslands along the entire ridgeline by Thursday night.
"[But] close containment may take another day," he said.
Insp McDevitt said no houses or buildings were at risk of burning.
"While the fire remains in the ridgeline there is no risk [of that]. It is just burning in rocky ridge country," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
