St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is looking to strike the right balance with his field placings to help his side get off the mark.
Corby admitted he's struggled to let go of the aggressive mindset he wants to bring to game.
It's something he wants to change after their loss to Wagga City last week.
"We bowled well but the boundary balls let us down and I think myself and the bowlers just didn't have the right field placements for what the bowler was trying to do," Corby said.
However things won't get any easier taking on South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
The Blues look to have found their form after backing up their first one-day win of the season with further Twenty20 success.
"It will be a massive test again but the boys are just hungry to get a win," Corby said.
"It only takes one to change."
South Wagga have already taken one win over St Michaels this season, in the Twenty20 round to start the season.
Corby is looking to get off to a much better start with the bat this time around after struggling to start their chase last week.
"With our top four it's just not acceptable to be three or four for 30 before drinks," he said.
"You aren't going to win any game doing that so I've set some challenges through the week and it's just whether they accept it and take on the challenge to be one of the top tier teams in the comp."
Saints are expected to make one change with Dharaneswarareddy Yerradimme set to miss the clash.
Nathan Fahey comes into the team and Corby is thrilled to have him back as a wicketkeeper after having to take on the role himself last week.
Meanwhile South Wagga are expected to have a number of changes to their side.
Captain Luke Gerhard will miss the clash, Brayden Ambler also won't play while there are doubts over Jed Guthrie's availability as well.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
