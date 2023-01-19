The Daily Advertiser

St Michael look to find right mix when in field

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Corby is looking to strike the right balance with his field placings as St Michaels chase their first win.

St Michaels captain Nathan Corby is looking to strike the right balance with his field placings to help his side get off the mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.