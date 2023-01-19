Albury continue to build into their 2023 campaign with two faces arriving on the border with a Nynhan connection growing.
Following in the footsteps of captain-coach Justin Carney, Clayton Couley and Crete Waaka have made the move.
Couley, has has played for Country under 18s, links from the club after playing front row or lock at Dubbo Macquarie last season.
At 100kgs and 185cms, Couley isn't a big prop, but that workrate is his greatest asset.
"My game's based on repetition, I'll keep coming at them all day long," Couley said.
The 23-year-old played alongside Waaka at Nyngan in 2017 with Waaka is set to add plenty of size to the Thunder back line.
"I like to be vocal on the field with my talk and rely on brute strength a lot, I don't have the fast feet that I used to," Waaka said.
Waaka impressed as a junior, playing with Cronulla's under 20s in 2013, and is looking forward to a chage of scenery
"Justin (Carney) told me about the direction the club wanted to go and I wanted to be a part of it, I want to enjoy the last few years of my rugby league," he explained.
The Thunder is desperate to return to finals action in its new era under president Herb Stratton and Carney.
The Thunder won the last of its three successive titles in 2014, with the club holding its first session under Carney on Monday night.
