Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is hopeful that Cawbourne Rocky can continue his recent good form with him looking for his third straight win on Friday night.
Talbot has only recently taken back ownership of Cawbourne Rocky with him believing that the field on Friday will be quite the test.
"He is going quite well," Talbot said.
"We've brought him home and he's won his last couple, but the race is a little bit harder tomorrow night.
"So it will be the tester for him, but I'd love to see him win three straight."
Cawbourne Rocky is so far two from two back with Talbot with him admitting that he has matured quite a bit since his return to Wagga.
"He went away and then they offered him back to me as a giveaway," he said.
"I said we'd bring him home and give him another go, he had a few injuries and we fixed them up and he's now won his last two in-a-row."
Although winning his last two from box one, Talbot believed drawing box four shouldn't be a concern.
"It won't bother him," he said.
"He has got good early muster and he goes straight, so he is not a crasher and he doesn't run off.
"It doesn't really matter with that dog where he draws, he has got good field sense and he'll track through and he's very strong home."
Talbot has eight dogs going around on Friday night including Betty Mayo who won last week after a short spell.
"We gave her a bit of a spell and she came back and won well last week," he said.
"She is electric out of the box and I'm very glad to see her drawn wide again.
"I'd think she'd go very close."
There is 11 races on the card with the first race kicking off at 6:43pm.
