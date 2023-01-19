The Daily Advertiser

Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is hoping that Cawbourne Rocky can pick up his third straight win on Friday night

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 19 2023
Cawbourne Rocky has been in good recent form and is heading for three straight wins on Friday. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is hopeful that Cawbourne Rocky can continue his recent good form with him looking for his third straight win on Friday night.

