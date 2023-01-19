While he would like to be in two places at once, James McPherson will have one eye at Riverina Paceway when he heads to Victoria on Friday.
The young horseman will line up two chances at Wagga but will be racing at Cobram.
With the lure of winning a Vicbred bonus, McPherson will race War Western at Cobram and he's also picked up a couple of outside drives which will help negate some lost opportunities at Wagga.
"I wish they weren't on the same day and it's pretty poor programming from both states to have both on the same day considering a lot of Riverina people race at Cobram and vice versa," McPherson said.
"I would have only had one extra drive in Wagga so it's probably the same amount of winning chances so while it was a tough decision I'm heading to Cobram."
In his second start since arriving in the Riverina, War Western was second at Cobram last time out.
After running into a $1.09 favourite on that occasion, McPherson believes this should be more suitable.
"You take that horse out and he probably wins that race quite comfortably but he was just too good," McPherson said.
"The run was good after being exposed a long way from home and he went a lot better than he did at Albury.
"He's got a tough draw but in a weaker race."
McPherson is particularly looking forward to the drive on Jeremy Wells, who finished third behind Dangerous and War Western on January 8, and also has the steer on Rocknroll Sass for Leeton trainer Grant Coelli.
He also has Warraderry in the Waratah Series heat at Riverina Paceway as well as Bubba Scrub.
Despite both drawing wide, he expects some good performances.
"I was hoping for Warraderry to get a better draw as he's due a bit of luck with barrier draws but they weren't too kind to him," McPherson said.
"But in saying that his partner is just to work forward and he can do that from eight and will probably end up outside the leader and then we will have to see if he is good enough."
Warraderry qualified for the last Waratah Series Final, finishing second, before striking trouble at Leeton.
This race has been in the works since Boxing Day.
"He is going really good, his last start was just a forget run and his work has been super since after a little freshen up," McPherson said.
Bubba Scrub is also looking to make it two wins from three starts in Australia after having his run of three straight wins ended by a second placing last time out.
"His run was good and he wasn't quite 100 per cent going into that run, I was nearly going to scratch him, but his work has been really good since," McPherson said.
