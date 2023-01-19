Menshed Wagga is welcoming the New Year with new changes, including a masterpiece mural commemorating our servicemen and women at the site.
The mural is located in the car park at the front of the Menshed building facing inwards.
Wagga-born artist Damien Mitchell, a nephew of one of the Menshed members, is the man behind the breath-taking mural and has worked on dozens of murals across Wagga.
Mr Mitchell has also done murals in other locations including the likes of New York most recently.
Menshed Wagga president Tony Mason the decision to create a mural came after they decided to relocate their flag pole.
"We've relocated our flag pole and where it is it's in front of a blank wall," he said.
"We have a service every Anzac Day on the closest day to Anzac Day every year and on Remembrance Day so we though we might do something special."
After debating what they wanted to go there at a meeting, the Menshed members settle on a picture of three servicement, one representing the Royal Australian Navy, one representing the Royal Australian Army and one representing the Royal Australian Air Force.
"We asked for three servicemen standing resting on reversed arms like at the cenotaph," Mr Mason said.
"There's a fair few of 1950 national servicemen in the Menshed and a few veterans, and also a lot of members whose families have been involved, so there is a connection here to that."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
