Can Assist Wagga is gearing up to hold its Australia Day Markets by the Lake and those looking for something are urged to make an appearance.
Can Assist Wagga fundraiser organiser Bill Lane said it is usually a popular event and one which is worth going out to.
'We've been doing Australia Day since we started doing the markets," Mr Lane said.
"Being a public holiday it comes in handy.
"People like coming out here, you've got the lake and plenty of room and the kids like it out here."
A beautiful location with plenty to do, Mr Lane said it would be time well spent.
"They have a breakfast in town for Australia Day but it's also good to get out here in the open air," he said.
"We're doing breakfast and lunch.
"It's usually a good day out, we do our barbecue out at the front and there's usually about 50 or 60 stalls and all of the money stays local."
Mr Lane said with rain forecast for the days prior to Australia Day, it is looking like the day itself will be the perfect weather.
"Australia Day itself should be a beautiful, fresh day," he said.
Residents will be required to give a gold coin donation upon arriving, with the money going towards financial support for hundreds of local cancer patients.
Can Assist Wagga vice-president Ian Mott said the Australian Day Markets by the Lake is one of the biggest fundraisers for the charity.
"All our fundraising stays local," he said.
"We have about 300 people in our books in the Wagga LGA who we support."
Can Assist provide vouchers for things like petrol, accommodation and food for those receiving cancer treatment.
The markets will run from 9am to 1pm at Apex Park, Lake Albert on Australia Day.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
