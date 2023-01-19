The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman is pleased with how his side has tackled the opening few sessions of pre-season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Collingullie coach Nick Perryman addresses his side during Demons' pre-season training this week at Anderson Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park has returned to the track ahead of the upcoming Riverina League season with coach Nick Perryman pretty happy with the first couple of sessions.

