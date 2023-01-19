Collingullie-Glenfield Park has returned to the track ahead of the upcoming Riverina League season with coach Nick Perryman pretty happy with the first couple of sessions.
"Yeah it's not been too bad," Perryman said.
"We started the first week of January, obviously there is still a few people on holiday so hopefully over the next few weeks everyone starts to come back and gets a few sessions done."
While there is still a couple of months until the season begins, Perryman is pretty happy with how the list is shaping up for this season.
"We've kept the majority of our players," he said.
"We've lost a couple as you do most years, but there is a couple of young guys that we are hoping to give an opportunity to.
"We are still hoping to get a couple more players in the next few weeks, but I'm pretty happy with how everything is going at the moment."
Last year's minor premiers have been one of the quieter teams on the recruitment front so far with them only confirming the arrival of former North Wagga midfielder Kane Flack.
While the Demons have only announced the single signing there has been a number of rivals who have been quite busy including Coolamon, Wagga Tigers and Griffith.
With some much talent coming into the league for the upcoming season, Perryman believes the competition will be tough in 2023.
"I think there will be a heap of teams that will be tough to beat," he said.
"I can't really see an easy game, obviously the sides from last year are going to be up the top again and then you can probably add Griffith and Wagga Tigers to that.
"That's six or seven really strong sides, so it's going to be a tough competition."
While some of their rivals hit the track pre-Christmas, Perryman felt it was better to give his side a bit of a break after such a massive year in 2022.
"It was a long season last year," he said.
"We gave everyone a bit of their own time before Christmas, so everyone is fresh and ready to get back into it again."
When asked if they would be using last year's grand final defeat as a prime motivator this season, Perryman believed that wouldn't be the case with his side instead looking to focus on 2023.
"We've moved on," he said.
"You can't look back too far you have to look forward, everyone is refreshed and it's a new year so we are just looking to give ourselves the best opportunity in this pre-season to start the season as well as we can."
The Demons also have two trial games confirmed with them set to face off against Hume League sides Culcairn and Osborne ahead of the start of the season in April.
