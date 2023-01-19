The Daily Advertiser

Riverina land values increase by 45.7 per cent: NSW Valuer General

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
January 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The total value of land in the Riverina region has crossed the $40 billion threshold for the very first time, according to the NSW Valuer General. Picture by Monty Jacka

Riverina land values have continued to soar dramatically, as demand for property in the region refuses to slow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.