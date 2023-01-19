The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City looks to unbeaten extend run

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Harper batting for Wagga City in their Twenty20 win over Lake Albert on Saturday.

After winning through to the Twenty20 final on Wednesday night, Wagga City are now looking to maintain their place on top of the ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.