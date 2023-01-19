Wagga City looks to unbeaten extend run

After winning through to the Twenty20 final on Wednesday night, Wagga City are now looking to maintain their place on top of the ladder.
The Cats claimed a seven-wicket win over Lake Albert in a rain-affected clash at Robertson Oval to book their place in next week's final, but first they have a big clash with Kooringal Colts to get through.
Wagga City have won all four of their one-day matches so far this season while Kooringal Colts had their colours lowered for the first time by Wagga RSL last week.
After also going down to South Wagga midweek, Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson expects to face a Colts line up ready to respond at Harris Park on Saturday.
"We're definitely looking forward to the challenge," Thompson said.
"Being at Harris Park is going to make it pretty interesting.
"I always expect them to be fired up, we've had a couple of run ins with them in the past and they've got a lot of confidence players in that team and definitely thrive on that confidence.
"One thing we are going to have to do is start well in both innings, start well with the ball, start well with the bat to make them really earn it.
"They are going to be one of the teams to beat this year and are looking red hot.
"They might have had a little bit of a slump over the last week or so but they've had players out and I expect they will all be back in."
It comes after a big win over Lake Albert in the Twenty20 competition.
After the fixture was postponed on Tuesday, it looked like the wet weather would intervene again.
However after a delayed start reduced the match to 14 overs, Wagga City's bowlers delivered.
Luke Naumann took two wickets in the first three balls of Lake Albert's innings before Jon Nicoll got in on the action and also took two wickets in an over.
Jack Harper finished with 3-17 with opener Rhauri MacLeod offered the only real resistance with an unbeaten 25 as the Bulls finished at 8-60.
MacLeod then struck twice with the ball before Ben Turner made light work of the chase scoring an unbeaten 31 off 15 balls to see the Cats home in the seventh over.
Thompson was pleased to see Turner finish off the chase.
"Richie (Turner) didn't get much of the strike early on so it took him a little bit to get into the game but he got a couple of freebies at the end and put them away," he said.
"It was good to see him get some runs and be not out at the end of the chase."
However Naumann will miss the clash with Colts on Saturday while Aaron Maxwell is in doubt.
Thompson is looking for the club's depth to step up to the mark.
"They are going to be the team to beat and unfortunately we can't put a full team on the paddock this weekend, which is disappointing," he said.
"I would love to go out there full steam ahead and give them everything we've got but with people missing out it brings an opportunity for a couple of young kids."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
