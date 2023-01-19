A therapy dog saved by a Wagga vet after a tick bite last month has returned home and is set to go back to work on Monday.
While Hendrix - known to all as Heni the therapy dog - will be on "light duties", his owner said this still was a significant step in his return to full health from tick paralysis.
Nicola Hutton, an animal assistance therapist, said Hendrix was rushed to a Wagga vet after suffering the bite. His dire situation then led Ms Hutton to start a GoFundMe page to get the community's support.
Border residents responded favourably, quickly pledging more than $20,000.
In other news
Hendrix is a two-year-old Irish wolfhound who puts his special skills to work at headspace in Wodonga, specifically helping young people in therapy sessions. During his crisis, hundreds of wellwishers expressed their support for the dog.
These included Hendrix's former and current clients, families of clients, Border services and businesses, members of the therapy dog community and people from the Irish Wolfhound community across Australia and from overseas.
Ms Hutton said Hendrix had begun to return to his former playful self after several days of rest.
"Things are starting to go back to normal," she said.
"He is home now and I've had plenty of cuddles. Heni has now progressed to sleeping in bed with me."
"It's been a relief and very moving for me and the team," she said.
"It shows the impact that Heni has.
"On top of that, the vet (in Wagga) donated the remainder of Hendrix's bill."
Ms Hutton said she was unable to find a vet over the New Year period on the Border, so that was why she had to rush him to Wagga.
She was prompted to act after noticing, on taking him for a walk, that he was unable to use his back legs after their return from a Christmas holiday.
Ms Hutton provided the community with daily social media updates on her dog's progress.
"From here onwards he will need to take it slow, but he was gifted a heap of toys from work so he is very happy," she said. "He just wants to run and play. He has some bladder control issues, though I guess that is to be expected."
Ms Hutton said Hendrix's full recovery was "only a matter of time" as his body continued to heal.
Headspace Albury Wodonga manager Leah Tylee said they were "so grateful" for the community's support.
"Everyone is very excited (for Hendrix's return to work)," she said. "He's a member of our team in every way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.