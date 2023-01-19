The Daily Advertiser

Headspace's therapy dog Hendrix is home happy, playful and on the mend

By Sophie Else
January 19 2023 - 8:00pm
Nicola Hutton has spoken of her joy at the strong recovery from a tick bite by her beloved Irish wolfhound Hendrix, known to many across the Border region as Heni the therapy dog. Picture by James Wiltshire

A therapy dog saved by a Wagga vet after a tick bite last month has returned home and is set to go back to work on Monday.

