The Daily Advertiser

Hamish Starr and Josh Staines are set to face off when NSW Country goes up against ACT at the Australian Country Cricket Championships

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
January 18 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kooringal's Hamish Starr is set to go up against Wagga RSL's Josh Staines when NSW Country faces ACT on Thursday at the Australian Country Cricket Championships. Picture by Les Smith

Two of Wagga Cricket's best young talents are set to face off on Thursday when ACT go up against New South Wales Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships being held in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.