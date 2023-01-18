Two of Wagga Cricket's best young talents are set to face off on Thursday when ACT go up against New South Wales Country at the Australian Country Cricket Championships being held in Canberra.
Kooringal's Hamish Starr has played in two games for NSW Country while Wagga RSL's Josh Staines has played in all four ACT matches.
ACT has been competitive in their opening few games with the highlight for Staines being a knock of 89 in their 10-run loss to SA Country in round four.
His three other knocks have resulted in scores of 1, 11 and 13 while he has taken nine catches behind the stumps.
Starr has gone through some mixed fortunes in his two appearances with him having some bad luck with the bat resulting in scores of six and a duck.
He has been a bit more fortunate with ball in hand with him finishing with figures of 1-5 in NSW Country's 157-run win against the Philippines in round two while he also took figures of 0-42 against VIC Country.
VIC Country are currently leading the standings at the conclusion of round five with them yet to drop a game while WA Country sit second with a record of 3-2.
NSW Country, QLD Country, ACT and SA Country then fill up positions of third through sixth all with a record of 2-2 with NSW to face QLD in their last game on Friday at Kippax Playing Fields while ACT will go up against VIC Country at Stirling Oval.
