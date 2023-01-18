Air support called in as 'hard running fire' upgraded to Watch and Act status

An out of control "hard running" grass fire near West Wyalong has been upgraded to Watch and Act status.
Firefighters from the Rural Fire Service are working to contain a grass fire covering an area of approximately 580 hectares on Sandy Creek Road at Tallimba, around 30 kilometres west of West Wyalong.
The fire is burning in a north and north-easterly direction towards Timothys Lane and Buralyang Road, Tallimba.
RFS Bland-Temora Inspector, district manager Tom McDevitt, said the RFS face difficult conditions with the fire burning in harvested cereal crops, grassland and a rocky inaccessible ridgeline.
"Also with the open country it was a hard running fire and in the ridgeline it becomes quite inaccessible for appliances to direct attack," he said.
Twenty appliances and crew are tackling the blaze alongside fixed wing aircraft and heavy plant, Inspector McDevitt said, and as it stands the only threats to residential property are four nearby rural homesteads.
RFS crews have been dispatched to those locations, he said.
Inspector McDevitt expects the fire to continue burning into Thursday.
"Within the open grassland crews are gaining the upper hand, but within the rugged hill is going to take some time and this fire will roll over into tomorrow," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
