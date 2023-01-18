The Daily Advertiser

Firefighters working to contain grass fire at Tallimba in the Bland LGA

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air support called in as 'hard running fire' upgraded to Watch and Act status

An out of control "hard running" grass fire near West Wyalong has been upgraded to Watch and Act status.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.