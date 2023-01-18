The Daily Advertiser

Austin Gooden named pitcher of series, grand final MVP at Nationals

By Tahlia Sinclair
January 18 2023
Austin Gooden was named pitcher of the series and player of the grand final following a standout performance for NSW during their successful 2023 National Championships campaign. Picture by Madeline Begley

Austin Gooden has returned home from Melbourne with a heavy suitcase after being named pitcher of the series and player of the grand final during NSW's under 16 national championship campaign.

