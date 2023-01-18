Austin Gooden has returned home from Melbourne with a heavy suitcase after being named pitcher of the series and player of the grand final during NSW's under 16 national championship campaign.
The back-to-back national champion is well experienced at the top level, having won the player of the grand final award in 2022 also.
Despite his wealth of experience Gooden said he continues to get nervous ahead of the big games.
"They get more exciting each time, because you just want to have more fun," Gooden said.
Despite Melbourne's scorching weather, there were no complaints from the young player.
"I had the best time of my life and I would love to do it again," he said. "I love pitching and I thought I had an alright tournament but it was a surprise to get pitcher of the series."
Defeating Queensland 17-10 in the grand final game, NSW had not been able to secure a win over the northerners during the series prior to the final.
The team took the challenge in their stride and Gooden said he didn't treat the game any different to those they had played previously.
"I was going to play like I normally play, and mostly have more fun," he said.
After an outstanding performance, Gooden was presented with the match ball after helping secure the championship for his team.
"I loved hitting the ball over the fence in the sixth innings to secure the national championship and pitching the last ball," he said.
Part of the 2022 under 16 national squad Gooden recently completed a training camp in Brisbane alongside some of the best players in the country.
The son of former Australian softballer Amanda Gooden (nee Wheeler), he said he's has huge support from her and enjoys training with her during the week.
Travelling frequently to play in Canberra's senior competition, and fulfilling state and national squad commitments, he said he enjoys having his mother's support.
"She gives a lot of support, we come down here and she catches and pitches to me so I can have a bat or pitch, and she's just amazing," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
