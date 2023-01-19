Two months after floodwaters inundated large parts of the Carrathool Shire in the Riverina's west, farmers are still being impacted.
Mixed farmer Allan Vagg runs about 3,500 ewes and 100 cattle on his 48,000 acre property 60 kilometres west of Hillston.
Recalling the flood which took place last spring, Mr Vagg said it was bigger than both the 1990 and 1974 floods.
"It was comparable to floods of the 1950s," he said.
In the lead up to the flooding, Mr Vagg said the shearing season was drawn out as the region recorded 273 mm of rain across 22 wet days in the space of just six weeks.
Located about 20 kilometres north of the Lachlan River on the Merrowie Creek, Mr Vagg said roughly 35 per cent of his property went underwater as a result of the flooding.
"We lost our first road [to floodwaters] in late October," he said.
By the second week of November, the flooding situation had become steadily worse, so Mr Vagg, his wife and young family all evacuated to Hillston.
More fortunate than some farmers, Mr Vagg did not have to evacuate his livestock as they had enough groundcover and land to live off. "Some people lost houses, sheds and stored hay," he said.
"Everyone within striking distance of the waterways certainly felt it."
Mr Vagg said there were even a couple of hay sheds in the district where the bottom layer became wet [during the flooding] and they have since spontaneously combusted.
During the floods, Mr Vagg used a tinny to keep access his house.
But while conditions have significantly improved, he only recently regained access to the property and the family is yet to return.
While he is yet to assess much of the place for flood damage, he is concerned for up to 70 kilometres of fencing which has been submerged for weeks, not to mention damaged roads.
Reflecting on the height of the floods, Mr Vagg was unimpressed with the lack of information about where the water was and road closures.
"That made planning quite difficult," he said.
Meanwhile, former Carrathool mayor Peter Laird was stranded for close to six weeks on his 73,000 acre farm about 60 kilometres northwest of Hillston during the floods.
Mr Laird said during that time six families stranded there and in the neighbouring properties would gather on a regular basis as the SES dropped in emergency food and medical supplies from the air.
His sons Scott and Ben were also stranded on the property with their families, meaning the grandchildren couldn't attend school.
"They had to have a bit of home schooling, because they missed out on the last term of the year," Mr Laird said.
In his many years on the farm, Mr Laird has never seen it flood as bad as it did last spring, with up to half of his farm underwater.
"It's a once in a lifetime [experience]," he said.
With about 15,000 sheep on the property, he said at one point 2,500 became stranded and had to be rescued via air in a major operation.
"They were on islands and we eventually had to evacuate them. So we got a great helicopter team in who did a tremendous job," Mr Laird said.
Fast forward to mid-January and the floodwaters have largely receded from the block allowing Mr Laird to harvest what's left of his crops.
Looking back at the impacts the floods have had on the shire, Carrathool mayor Darryl Jardine said the long-term closure of Kidman Way was a particularly bad blow.
"It was cut off about October 28, and it's only just reopened," Cr Jardine said.
"That had a major impact on north-south traffic which affected tourism and businesses."
He said preliminary estimates to repair the shire's "severely damaged" road network come in at around $10 million.
But Cr Laird said locals are "pretty resilient" and he's optimistic things will kick back into gear when the road are repaired and back open to the public.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
