Employers in Wagga are mystified as they struggle to source staff in the post-COVID workforce, with some businesses looking to sponsor overseas workers to fill constant gaps in the roster.
Job vacancies for the last quarter of 2022 remained sky-high at 444,000 nationwide, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
That figure is 12 per cent higher than November 2021 and nearly double what they were in February 2020 (228,000), prior to the pandemic.
Riverina Hotel co-owner Darrin Walsh has struggled to keep a full roster in that time, while over the past twelve months business has boomed.
"There's still a high turnover of people in the industry," Mr Walsh said. "We're breaking our record every few weeks with food numbers."
Revenue data from e-commerce software provider Lightspeed found that NSW Bars, Cafes and restaurant's revenue rose 14.8 per cent , 17.9 per cent and 12.7 per cent respectively in December 2022 compared to the year prior.
Mr Walsh is currently looking for two full-time chefs to staff his busy bistro, placing huge strain on the pub.
"It puts pressure on the two full-time chefs we've got there now, because they have to pick up the slack and it puts pressure on the business because you have to pay over time," he said.
He said he may now have to look at sponsoring someone from overseas to take his local kitchen roles.
"I can't explain what's happened [with employment], I would have thought coming out of COVID, everyone would want to hook in and get things rolling again," he said.
But things may be looking up for employers. The ABS figures showed that while vacancies are still high, they fell by 5 per cent from August to November and were down by 8 per cent from the peak in May.
Sam Battenally, owner of Chim-Cheroo cleaning services, said before COVID he had five or six people a week looking for work, which has slowed down to five or six a fortnight in the past few years.
But in recent months he's noticed a big increase in job seekers.
"I've noticed as of the middle of last year we have got a lot of people looking for work," he said. "In November and December it felt like back in the days before COVID."
Mr Battenally said he feels lucky that he's been able to attract staff over the year and importantly retain long-serving employees.
He puts it down to the breadth of services his team offers - they take plastering jobs alongside cleaning and property and maintenance work - and the way his team look after their staff.
"We look after our staff and often give our staff bonuses as well, which is a bit of an incentive to keep them wanting to come to work. You build a relationship with your staff, it's all about them wanting to come to work," he said.
Sureway recruitment CEO Matthew Hall said the job figures from the first quarter of 2023 will be a better gauge of whether things are turning around for employers.
He said immigration picking up will help some employers this year, and cost of living pressures may see more people seek jobs.
But COVID has changed the mentality of many job seekers, with work from home creating more choice, and it will take some time before the vacancy rates come back down, he said.
"2023 may show some more promise [for employers], but I wouldn't put my hat on a very optimistic view at the moment," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
