The Daily Advertiser

Recent ABS figures show job vacancies on way down, but many Wagga employers still struggle for staff

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
January 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chim-Cheroo Cleaning Services owner Sam Battenally (right) alongside staff Todd Francis and Joe Ford. Picture by Madeline Begley

Employers in Wagga are mystified as they struggle to source staff in the post-COVID workforce, with some businesses looking to sponsor overseas workers to fill constant gaps in the roster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.