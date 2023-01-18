ON THE PACE: Hart spoilt for choice ahead of group one

Major Meister is Cameron Hart's pick to continue the strong run of Jason Grimson's stable.
The two Riverina products will combine looking for more group one glory in the Ballarat Cup on Saturday.
After finishing second with I Cast No Shadow in last week's Shepparton Cup, Hart has elected to jump off the Inter Dominion winner.
"He (Major Meister) has been super impressive in his last couple of starts and after what he's done at Cranbourne and Bendigo it was pretty hard to get off him," Hart said. "Even though he's got a pretty ordinary draw the other two haven't got great ones either.
"I will stick with him and I think he is still right in the race even though he's going to need a bit of luck."
Major Meister is drawn to start from barrier 12 with stablemates I Cast No Shadow (six) and Majestic Cruiser (11) also not faring well.
Hart couldn't have been more impressed with how Major Meister recovered from some interference to win last time out.
"He is going well, it is another step up again as it is a really hot field but he's a horse with plenty of ability," he said.
The 23-year-old, who has won the NSW drivers' premiership for the past two seasons, can't believe the position he finds himself in.
"I still pinch myself that I get to pick and choose between all these great horses," Hart said.
"There is probably not a lot between them to be honest but I Cast No Shadow has drawn a little wide and is still a good hope as well.
"It's all about who gets luck in running."
It is a busy period for Hart who will race in Tamworth's feature on Friday night.
****
THREE Riverina owned horses are in the running for the NSW Horse of the Year awards.
Owner-breeder Dianne Kelly has Peaceful (two-year-old filly) and Steno (three-year-old filly) while Fairy Tinkabell is among the nominations for Aged Mare of the Year.
Former Riverina trainers Rickie Alchin. Jarrod Alchin, KerryAnn Morris and Jason Grimson also have horses nominated across the nine divisions.
The winners will be announced at the awards function on February 26.
****
FAIRY Tinkabell bounced back to winning ways at Menangle on Saturday night.
The Riverina-owned mare scored her first win since July with an all-the-way effort.
She held off another former Riverina mare, Delightful Angel, to win by 4.4 metres.
****
AFTER 35 unsuccessful attempts, Double Mach was able to break through for his first win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
With two of his six placings coming in his last three starts, Double Mach capitalised on getting a good run to score for trainer-driver David Druitt.
****
RIVERINA Paceway will hold the second of two meetings this week on Friday.
The first of eight races is at 12.34pm.
Junee races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.