With Wagga's tip facing an inundation of rubbish and prices steep locals are turning to nature reserves to rid themselves of unwanted goods.
Wagga OzFish Chapter president Chris Higginson said dumping of rubbish in our local reserves isn't only an eyesore, but it's also damaging to the environment and our river system.
"Some of this rubbish will end up in the river which can be harmful to our native fish populations," he said.
"In previous years Ozfish, which consists of local volunteers, have removed over six tonnes of rubbish that have been illegally dumped in our local reserves."
From discarded furniture to white goods, domestic waste and even whole cars, the items being dumped are endless.
"Our reserves are there for all to enjoy, it's disheartening to know that some people have no respect for these areas and if it continues, it could end up resulting in these areas being closed to the public all together, which we have seen happen in other areas across the country," Mr Higginson said.
Wagga City Council Manager Environment & Regulatory Services Sharomi Dayanand said illegal dumping is unfortunately an ongoing issue for government authorities across NSW and it is commonly seen in remote areas of the community, such as reserves and quiet back roads.
"Council staff investigate all reports of illegal dumping and fines do apply if people are caught undertaking this practice," she said.
"If you come across illegally dumped rubbish, please let Council know by contacting our Customer Service team on 1300 292 442 or submitting an on-line request at eservices.wagga.nsw.gov.au.
"Alternatively, concerned persons could report illegally dumped waste via NSW EPA's online reporting service RIDonline: www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au.
"We encourage residents to make use of Council's hard waste collection service for disposing of larger household items that cannot be disposed of through the regular kerbside collection service."
Gregadoo Waste Management Centre Management Facility Manager Greg Ewings said the Christmas and New Year Period is traditionally one of the busiest times of year for the Gregadoo Waste Management Centre (GWMC), and it has been no different at the start of this year, but they are operating well within capacity.
"Council encourages residents to use the three-bin system correctly to avoid recyclable resources going into landfill," Mr Eqings said.
"Repurposing or reusing items or donating resalable items to charities or our 'Reduce Re-use Recycle' (RRR) Tip Shop, which is open each Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"Residents are also encouraged to recycle cardboard, polystyrene, e-waste, gas bottles, paint, batteries, oils, smoke detectors and fluorescent tubes and globes for free through the GWMC transfer station, and to use Return and Earn stations to recycle bottle and cans."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
