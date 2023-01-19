You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
It has been a whole new world at the Basement Theatre this week with two performances a day from the children's theatre school holiday workshop. The latest rendition of Aladdin hits the road today to Coolamon's Up to Date before the last shows at the Basement Theatre at 11am and 2pm Saturday.
Pool ninja warriors can tackle an air-filled obstacle course from midday until 3pm.The Oasis Aquatic Centre will have a fun run inflatable - suitable for those aged six and over - back in the outdoor pool, before breaking it back out tomorrow and Monday as part of the school holidays calendar. A second inflatable, suited for swimmers aged 10 and under only, will be set up on the indoor pool. Cost is $3 per person.
It's trampolining, but not as you know it, at Flip Out's after dark party for those aged 12 to 24. Bring your water bottle and snacks but there's a light supper and the cafe is open for drink purchases. Numbers are limited and booking is $5 per person. First bounce at 5pm, party wraps up at 8pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This week the group meets at Wagga Beach at 7.30am for the river run. Most weeks there is a four to five-kilometre short course and a longer, seven to 10-kilometre course. A non-member fee of $4 per person or $5 a family goes towards the monthly barbecue, which coincides with the last run of the month. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
An early Australia Day party takes off at Tilly's from midday, with the kitchen and bar cranking all afternoon making the deck the place to be. There'll be DJs in the evening and then Rockafellas in the club with support by Jaccked, Rossi, Infamous and Fluffy.
Pack a picnic blanket and get ready for a night at the movies at Marrar. The outdoor movie night opens at Marrar Community Park at 6.30pm with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 slated to begin between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, depending on the lighting. Entry is free, as is the soft drink, juice, water and popcorn, and Marty's Woodfire Pizzas will be on hand if you want to buy a tasty dinner there.
If you haven't taken the kids to Oasis to give the inflatables a run, this is the weekend day to do it before it packs up, returning Monday. There's also a volleyball inflatable set up every day.
Head to the Basement Theatre and catch the last performance of Aladdin, presented by the Children's Theatre school holiday workshop. The finale starts at 2pm, so get in early.
Enjoy a lazy Sunday at Coolamon's Up-to-Date Store with live music from Peach Tree Dreamers between 4pm and 7pm. Food is available and you can BYO rug, chair and drinks.
Romano's is cranking up the dial on the Sunday sesh with their Sunday Sips offerings. Harry Mangelsdorf starts crooning at 2pm and on the sips front there'll be $15 cocktail specials.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
