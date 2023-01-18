Police are calling for public assistance to help with an investigation into damage caused to a bus stop glass panel in the Riverina.
At 12.44am on January 15 police officers were called to an incident where they found a damaged bus stop glass panel in Loftus Street, Temora.
Police officers said the damage was caused to one large clear glass panel situated within the rear wall of the bus stop shelter.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Police are also seeking the assistance of an adult Caucasian male seen nearby, with dark hair, wearing a white T shirt with sunglasses folded and attached to his shirt, blue/grey shorts, possibly black boots or shoes, watch on wrist and appears to be tattoos on both arms.
The male was standing in Loftus Street, Temora, around this time and has allegedly picked up an object from the roadway and thrown it at the glass panel which caused the glass to shatter.
A group of people were also in the vicinity, who may have knowledge, and are urged to contact Temora police with any information.
Please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Temora Police on 6973 2860.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
