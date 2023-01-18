The Wagga Boat Club has ended summer early for many local youths as they've moved to ban swimming around their property.
In the past two weeks 'no swimming' signs have gone up around the pontoon and boat ramp due to the safety hazard posed by the increased number of children swimming in the area, Boat Club Commodore Mick Henderson said.
The abundance of fish in the lake and hot weather has lured more young people to the area than ever before.
"Since school holidays started ... it started off with the kids fishing and when the warm weather came up a lot of kids were diving off the pontoon," he said.
"It is under our insurance so it is under our duty of care to be responsible."
Mr Henderson said the area around the pontoon is where boats come to drop off skiers and is unsafe for swimmers, but also for people using their boats on the lake, many of whom brought the issue to the board.
Club member Brett Hilton said the swimmers made a lot of boat owners wary.
"Boaters will be held accountable if a kid pops up from under the water and you run them over," he said.
"When the lake is busy and you've got a lot of boats out there, you've got enough going on without having to worry about kids in the skier drop-off."
Another other issue is the mess left behind by some of the youths, who've thrown boat club chairs in the lake and left behind rubbish, Mr Henderson said.
"Our biggest issue is the safety issue for kids and it's been incident free out there and we don't want it to become a tragedy out there," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
