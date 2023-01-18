The Daily Advertiser
Girls improve skills at Raiders open training session

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:30pm
Canberra Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick leads a drill at the Wagga women's skills session in Wagga. Picture by Madeline Begley

With their entrance to the NRLW competition imminent, Canberra Raiders held several talent identification training sessions in Wagga on Tuesday.

