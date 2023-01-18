With their entrance to the NRLW competition imminent, Canberra Raiders held several talent identification training sessions in Wagga on Tuesday.
Ongoing rain and muggy conditions didn't deter the close to 50 participants who joined with the club's Tarsha Gale Cup squad for the sessions.
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick said the clinics were an important way to identify talent in the area.
"The long-term goal is to have a lot of our homegrown regional girls representing the Raiders and I think that's really important for us," Brothwick said.
"Obviously in our first year we'll be heavily recruiting girls from out of the area but the thing for me is, and it's something that I Is really want to get out to these areas, is see what potential is out here.
"There's a lot of untapped potential and I'm really passionate about making sure that we're targeting the right areas."
Brothwick and the Tarsha Gale side worked with local players on finessing the basics, while getting a taste of what a training session looks like at a top level club.
"We're basically just refining some basic football skills, something that the girls probably wouldn't get back in their local teams," Brothwick said.
"We're introducing them to what it possibly could be like to be an elite female rugby league player."
The Raiders will join the NRLW competition for the first time this year and Brothwick is excited to see the growth in girls participation in the sport.
While acknowledging that league tag is still the preeminent format of the sport in the Wagga region currently, he hopes to see more players taking the opportunity to join tag teams in future years.
"We're hoping to see that (participation) increase in all the regions, and that'll be a process in itself as well, showing those girls that hey, it's okay to come and come and try tackle and there's a lot of good coaching around it now, making a lot safer," Brothwick said.
But the club isn't quick to discredit tag players, with Brothwick saying he's aware of the quality of players in the region.
"We are targeting a lot of the league taggers because they are a lot of very good girls and we find a lot of the girls transition into the tackle game well," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
