Letters: Issues with 'Voice' proposal are real, and many

Apparently asking questions or showing scepticism about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum are forbidden.
I wrote (Letters, January 2, 2023) critically of the "vibe of the thing" promotion by yes proponents, comparing the detail being offered to the "intellectual rigour of a cola commercial".
This, according to Denis Nickle (Letters, January 12), is me arguing "against" constitutional change.
In other words, don't ask questions and don't point out the jargon monoxide nature of fuzzy, feel-good descriptions that are semantically meaningless: raise a doubt and you're out!
The remedy is that if one "widened [one's] reading a little", one wouldn't be so daft.
This presumably means reading the Sydney Morning Herald, Mr Nickle's only referenced source.
One question I've asked a few times regards the plurality of the term "First Nations" - specifically, how many such "nations" there are.
No one will say, but MP and Bundjalung man Warren Mundine claims that "no national body can speak for the circa 300 traditional owner groups, Australia's 'First Nations'; it would be a huge bureaucratic structure drowning out Aboriginal voices, not enabling them to be heard" ("Do we really need an Aboriginal Voice for parliament?", Epoch Times, September 2, 2022).
Elsewhere, an unendorsed, Labor Party "co-design report ... includes the proposed membership - 24 people... two from each state, territory and the Torres Strait plus five additional regional representatives..." ("The devil remains in the detail", Daily Telegraph, January 9).
It's ironic that such a composition would be based on colonial demographics (ie state boundaries), rather than Indigenous ones. Is that systemic racism?
Nevertheless, the new bureaucracy will perhaps be somewhere between 24 and 300, then.
Whatever, many "nations" will seemingly have no voice in the Voice.
I agree with the views of many people that caution should be exercised as Australia converts from burning fossil fuels to renewables to create energy.
However, I certainly do not think that caution should be used as an excuse to go slowly in relation to the conversion project.
Human-induced climate change is causing great harm to a growing number of people across the world.
Although, the conversion process from use of fossil fuels to renewables should certainly proceed with all care and responsibility.
A real sense of urgency should also strongly prevail.
