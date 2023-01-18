The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, January 20

Updated January 19 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 5:30am
Letters: Issues with 'Voice' proposal are real, and many

Apparently asking questions or showing scepticism about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum are forbidden.

