Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, January 19

January 19 2023 - 5:30am
Letters: 'Voice' really boils down to a question of trust

'VOICE' QUESTION OF TRUST

Just as Denis Nickle (Letters, January 12) points out how Robert Walker justifies his argument with selective quotes and should widen his reading, I would like to point out a few of Denis's quotes he uses to justify his argument and maybe say the same to him.

