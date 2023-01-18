Letters: 'Voice' really boils down to a question of trust

Just as Denis Nickle (Letters, January 12) points out how Robert Walker justifies his argument with selective quotes and should widen his reading, I would like to point out a few of Denis's quotes he uses to justify his argument and maybe say the same to him.
In 1946, we made a constitutional change to provide a range of social security benefits for all Australians. And, in 1964, we made another change so that Indigenous people had the same rights all Australians had.
Now we are being told to vote yes to give a small percentage of Australians special rights, and we are to leave it up to politicians to decide those special rights.
It might be worth Denis reading up on people you can trust. Politicians are not anywhere near the top of the list.
Also, I would like to know who is going to fill these positions relating to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
It would be a well-paid job if you could get it, and lots of people are jumping on the bandwagon trying to get a gig.
The last census showed us 16,000 people identified themselves as Indigenous, but did not identify that way in the previous census.
The amount of people identifying as Indigenous is growing quicker than any other group, percentage-wise.
You can paint a picture many ways, but the bottom line is if you don't know what you are voting for you, are voting blind.
Doesn't mean you are right, doesn't mean you are wrong but do you trust a politician?
When it comes to solar energy per capita and solar penetration in the energy market, Australia is number one in the world.
In 2021, nearly 16 per cent of our theoretical energy penetration was due to solar whereas in the US it was 4 per cent.
Interestingly, most of our solar energy (70 per cent) is generated on roof tops, not solar farms. Despite this, less than one-third of Australian homes have solar.
In the Wagga local government area, 31 per cent of dwellings have solar installations.
For other households, about half are rentals and, despite government financial assistance, landlords are slow to act. However, solar share schemes are now available to apartment owners.
For the remaining homeowners, the upfront cost can be off-putting, or their rooftop may not be suitable.
Even though the payback time is only three to five years, the initial outlay is money some don't have.
However, with cheap solar finance it is possible to be "cash-flow positive" from day one, where monthly energy savings are worth more than the cost of paying back the loan.
This is especially true for businesses for whom installation is a tax deduction.
For those without suitable rooftops, it's now possible to source power through a "solar garden".
The first of these is in Grong Grong and more are on the way thanks to the federal government program announced in the budget.
Hopefully, in 2023, more Australians can access clean, cheap solar power.
