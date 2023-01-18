The Daily Advertiser

South Wagga has won through to the Twenty20 grand final after defeating Kooringal by 45-runs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated January 18 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 3:30pm
The Blues celebrate a wicket during their Twenty20 win against Kooringal at Harris Park on Tuesday night. Picture by Madeline Begley

A superb innings from Alex Smeeth and a fantastic bowling performance from a couple of young guns has led South Wagga to a 45-run victory against Kooringal.

