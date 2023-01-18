A superb innings from Alex Smeeth and a fantastic bowling performance from a couple of young guns has led South Wagga to a 45-run victory against Kooringal.
The victory secures the Blues spot in the Twenty20 final to be played on January 25 with them set to go up against either Wagga City or Lake Albert.
Blues captain Luke Gerhard was happy to win through to the grand final with the Blues being able to find some form after a uncharacteristically slow start to the season.
"We haven't had the greatest start to the season," Gerhard said.
"So to play the way we did last night was pleasing and to get ourselves a spot in the final is great."
The Blues won the toss and elected to bat first with them posting a competitive total of 7-119 thanks to an impressive knock from opener Smeeth (48).
Gerhard was impressed with the knock with Smeeth showing some patience while also hitting three boundaries.
"Yeah he batted really well," he said.
"He batted a pretty patient innings for his standard, he knew that he had to anchor our innings throughout. It was a bit of a challenge batting last night and he batted really well."
Gerhard (17) and Nathan Cooke (10) also chipped in with the bat with the Blues captain admitting that he was pretty happy with what he thought was a par score on the Harris Park pitch.
"At the halfway mark we said 120 would be about par," Gerhard said.
"The pitch was okay considering the amount of rain we had, I think it's more the lighting is more the issue there in terms of where the sun sets and when the lights actually take over it's a bit harder for the second team batting."
Defending 120, the Blues were able to dismiss Kooringal for 74 with Gerhard happy with the efforts from the opening bowlers.
"We spoke before the game about how we've lacked taking new ball wickets throughout the whole season so far," he said.
"Hayden Watling went out there and really took them apart early, I think he got 3-3 off four overs."
Watling and Jake Scott (3-11) dismissed all bar one of the Colts top six with Gerhard impressed with the efforts from the two young guns.
"They bowled really well," he said.
"It's definitely the best they've bowled all season and they had to step up for us and they did."
The Blues have now won their past two matches with Gerhard believing his side is beginning to hit their straps after an 0-3 start to their season in the one-day competition.
"We knew our second half was going to be better than our first just with player availability before Christmas," he said.
"Now that we are starting to get a bit more consistent team, we will be more competitive through the back half of the year I'd imagine."
South Wagga will look to keep their recent good-form rolling when they face St Michaels this weekend at Robertson Oval while the Colts will face Wagga City.
