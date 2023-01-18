Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr has called for a trial of demerit point reform hot on the heels of Labor's announced proposal to overhaul demerit points if it wins the upcoming state election.
Opposition leader Chris Minns announced on Tuesday a scheme that would give NSW motorists back a demerit point after 12 months of good driving if Labor claims victory in March.
The proposal would provide drivers with a second chance on the roads even as the state government has in recent times faced a series of controversies around mobile speed cameras and their visibility on the roads.
Dr McGirr said he would like to see what impacts a 12 month trial of demerit point reform would offer.
"If that improves conditions on regional roads then I am for it," he said.
"I would also want to know that the proposed waivers of low-level fines after three years of of a clean record did improve driving safety."
Dr McGirr said the main priority should be road safety and he will endorse laws that see to that.
"I will back legislation that creates a safer environment for drivers, better road infrastructure and lowers fatalities and serious injury on regional roads," Dr McGirr said.
However, he did not agree everyone should be let off.
"Unsafe drivers should not be on our roads and should not be given a free pass," he said.
Meanwhile, Wagga's Liberal Party branch president has come out in support of the announcement.
Wagga Liberal Party President Rob Sinclair backed the announcement and said he would go further still.
"Labor are only saying if you haven't had any further infringements in a year you get one point back. Let's make it the whole lot," Mr Sinclair said.
However, he said the demerit points should only be removed for speed camera offences.
"If you're talking about [demerit points for] DUI and matters that the Highway Patrol pulls you up over, I think there's a genuine need to keep them out there and maybe increase them," he said.
Reflecting on the current policy came out in strong opposition to the current "revenue raising" focus of mobile speed cameras.
"We need reform in this area," Mr Sinclair said.
"There's been far too much emphasis on collecting revenue."
He said this regressive taxation is particularly unfair to people who can't afford it.
Mr Sinclair has himself has been "pinged" travelling 60km/h on a "very wide" 50km/h zone.
"I think if we're going to have mobile speed cameras, they should be in known accident blackspots where we know there is a high proportion of accidents and injuries," he said.
Riverina Labor Party president Mark Jeffreson said the policy as a great idea.
"It's a terrific announcement," Mr Jeffreson said.
"The revenues from low-range speeding offences are going through the roof.
"This policy encourages people to drive safely and encourages less of a revenue raising approach and more of an incentive for motorists to do the right thing."
He said the announcement came on the back of a string of good proposals and puts the party in good stead for a win in the March election.
Able Driving School's driving instructor Glen Gaudron also backed the announcement, but on the condition that it only be applied for the removal of demerits incurred by mobile speed camera offences.
"If people have picked up demerit points from mobile speed cameras for very minor infringements, I'd agree with that," Mr Gaudron said.
"But if they have picked up points for drink driving, negligent driving, drug driving and things like that, they should feel the full force of [the penalties for those actions]."
In response to Labor's proposal, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Wednesday that if the Liberals are re-elected, they would allow drivers with a three-year record of no driving offences to escape fines for over 300 low-range offences.
This includes low-range speeding, disobeying no left or right-hand turn signs or driving in a bus lane.
However, drivers will still receive a demerit point for the offence, and the incentive will only apply once every three years.
The NSW state election is now just two months away on March 25.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
