Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr offers tentative support for Labor election promise to reform demerit scheme for good drivers

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr has called for demerit point reform on the back of Labor's election policy announcement this week. Picture courtesy Madeline Begley

Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr has called for a trial of demerit point reform hot on the heels of Labor's announced proposal to overhaul demerit points if it wins the upcoming state election.

