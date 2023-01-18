Two people have escaped injury following a two-vehicle crash west of Wagga on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called to Kapooka Bridge on the Olympic Highway at Kapooka about 7.30pm, following reports of a crash.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said upon arrival paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.
Neither person was injured in the crash, and neither required transportation to hospital.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers have been told the driver of a tow truck stopped in the highway's northbound lane before it was struck by a Toyota Prado.
Traffic was temporarily affected in the area but has since returned to normal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.