The Daily Advertiser

Robert and Anne Geeves, Amber Haigh's accused murderers seek extension in court

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
January 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Haigh's accused killers seek extension in latest appearance

A husband and wife accused of murder have had an application to extend their case conference orders approved in Young Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.