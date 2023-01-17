Mateship was the common theme at the celebration of former Albury publican Graham Johnston's life in the heart of the city on Tuesday morning.
More than 600 gathered at St Matthew's Anglican Church on Kiewa Street, with dozens spilling out into the heat outside to pay their respects to Mr Johnston, a well-known and much-loved figure in the Border community.
Mr Johnston was 56 when he died two days before Christmas in a car crash south of Rand, a sudden loss that resonated throughout the region.
After a prelude to the strains of the theme from The Man From Snowy River, Father Peter MacLeod-Miller echoed Mr Johnston's funeral notice which simply read: "A great mate to all".
"We're calling him Johnno today," Father MacLeod-Miller said. "He was a mate to everyone and his deep love of his family and friends and the amazing way he lived every day is shining through here today.
"There's a very stubborn streak in that family - it runs through them all - a strength of doing what you know is right. It's called courage.
"Today we might like to channel his own sense of himself, his sense of adventure, his values ... his deep love, his commitment to family and friends, his hard work, his uncontrollable and amazing way he lived every day and his sense of play and of fun."
Father MacLeod-Miller then introduced Kate Spargo who read 19th Century scholar and clergyman Henry Scott Holland's poem Death Is Nothing At All.
Mr Johnston's sister, Fiona English, then approached the podium, joking that at the time "contrary to many ideas going around, he did have a sister".
"We had fun," she said. "Most of all our fun was antagonising mum. Mum has told me, of course without bias, that he was a very good boy at school.
"At an early age Graham discovered he could get away with many things just by making Mum laugh.
"When Graham got into trouble and Mum was chasing him around the house with a wooden spoon, Graham would do laps around the house, but whatever trouble he got into became irrelevant because she was laughing.
"In the Johnston clan there were a couple of characteristics Graham and I inherited, never verbally spoken of: always be elusive about your personal information, you don't tell no bastard nothing. And never put yourself in the public spotlight to make a scene unless you had a few drinks and gained some Dutch courage.
"I did not tell you all the things I felt like how much I loved you because this is not how I thought this ride would end."
Dean "Deano" Odewahn then took the microphone and thanked the Rand community for their help in giving Mr Johnston's Kenworth truck parked outside a facelift, a testament, he said, to how mates help out mates.
"Johnno, Johnny Boy, Johnnsy, Nobby, and to a very few - Graham. Mate, I know you wanted this to be short, but it's time ... to sit back, crack a can and talk about the bloke you are," Mr Odewahn said.
"Let's face facts, he was very social and loved a chat, no age or demographic was a deterrent, whether it be the prime minister or a younger person, it was always a conversation that both parties would be invested in.
"He was smarter than he made out to be at times, his fun and cheeky side was magnetic. His mate Sunny summed it up with this: He had an innate ability to meet someone for the first time and at the second time they felt like best mates ... that is just so true ... it just summed him up.
"He was loyal ... especially to those he loved ... everyone has a cracking Johnno story ... I wonder how many had their first beer with Johnno.
"But his greatest trait of all was his mateship. Apart from my dad, no one else has had a greater influence on my life."
Mr Odewahn then motioned to "Big Mick", Michael Tighe, who recalled "school footy days" and how the Scots school had some guests from the Cook Islands.
"Johnno loved going to school - where else could you go every day to catch up with all your mates?" Mr Odewahn recalled to the crowd.
"He also loved sport, wasn't any good, but he had a go ... he always took on the opposition. Once the Scots School had some boarders from the Cook Islands, big blokes, and Johnno ended up being the meat in a Cook Island sandwich.
"Maths, English, science not for him, but woodwork, metalwork, leatherwork and the school farm he loved. But his favourite times were recess, lunch and after school."
And then, in later years, there was the pub where Mr Johnston made lots of friends and discovered the price of some long nights.
"We had a very nice community centre on Dean Street called the Albion Hotel - it had a great front window and nice cold beer," Mr Odewahn said.
"Sometimes alcohol didn't just quite agree with Johnno - hard to believe for those who knew him later in life - he'd often be unwell after a night out.
"At a 21st party, Black Forest cake and beer didn't agree with him - he vowed from that point on never to touch Black Forest cake again."
Mr Odewahn recalled how Mr Johnston gained one of his nicknames.
"He'd spend most of his weekends of his teen years with his dad out on the farm ... we nicknamed him 'Hayseed'," he said.
"He was going to be a farmer, but then his grandfather sold the farm. He went to Corowa, first job out of school, as a stock agent and lived in a caravan on the banks of the Murray, then to Wagga Wagga, something happened and they exiled him to Ivanhoe - no towns for 200Ks, just dirt roads all around - he loved it."
At the end of the two-hour service the crowd filed out as church bells pealed. Many made their way to farewell Mr Johnston at his most recent stomping ground, the Star Hotel.
"One thing he's taught us," Father MacLeod-Miller said. "He lived as if life will go on forever.
"It's little wonder that so many people have been drawn to him and always will be."
