Jackson Painting posted an early double in his new look.
Supporting the Team Flood Relief colours at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday, Painting took out the first two races.
The colours, designed in the colours of Eugowra Eagles, are part of a fundraising initiative in the sport after devastating flooding ripped through the harness racing loving town.
Painting is more than happy to play his part.
"It's an honour really to wear them for them," Painting said.
"They lost everything so whatever we can do to help them out I'm more than happy to do."
While they didn't bring a lot of luck at Temora on Saturday, Painting is hoping to steer home plenty of winners in his fortnight in the silks.
"It is good for the Eugowra community to get a couple of winners and hopefully I can get another couple of winners for them in the next 10 days," he said.
Painting kicked off the early double with Roll Play for Ganmain trainer Danny Carroll.
The six-year-old had been around the mark of late and Painting was pleased to bring up his first win since April.
"He's run a couple of good races when I've drove him and with the speed on early I was pretty confident he would get home," Painting said.
"He stuck his head out on the line and it was good to see for Danny.
"He's been real consistent of late in that grade of race."
He then made it a race-to-race double with Shireen breaking through to score her first win for Euroley trainer David Kennedy.
The four-year-old mare had been unplaced in her first four starts, including a couple when she was a short-priced favourite, but Painting believes changing her work, introducing more galloping, has paid off.
She had finished second in her last two starts before going to score by 7.7 metres on Tuesday.
"Her last two runs previous to tonight have been really good and tonight she was super," Painting said.
"We think we've found the key to her now.
"We've changed her work a little bit and now she's racing a lot better.
"I think she will probably win a couple more with the way she's been going at the moment."
