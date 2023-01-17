Amen Brother breaks through for Gorrel on favourites' day

Favourites had a day out at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
Five of the seven races were taken out by short priced favourites with $5.50 chance La Sante the biggest priced winner throughout the day.
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel was certainly pleased with $1.55 favourite Amen Brother, who finally broke through for a win.
The four-year-old hadn't missed the top four in his first seven starts but finally delivered the goods in the Sheathers Painting & Decorating Maiden Plate 1300m.
Gorrel was happy to see him shed his bridesmaid's tag.
"It was a real thrill actually as that was his eighth start and he's never been worse than fourth," Gorrel said.
"With the twos, threes and fours he's always been in the race and I was just starting to think we've got a non-winner so it was nice to tick that box.
"He's a nice horse and I think he might be alright as the penny is still to drop for him.
"He's raced intractably sometimes - laying in, running away from a right hand whip - and he's never given any of the jockeys an easy ride except for today.
"Jeff (Penza) seemed to have no problems, he controlled the race and the horse did a good job."
Amen Brother was able to lead all the way, holding off Zar Queen ($19) to win by two lengths.
It backed up a maiden up by Military Manoeuver at Queanbeyan on Monday.
Meanwhile Kappy's Angel continues to impress as trainer Gary Colvin continues to work towards the Country Championships Qualifier at Albury next month.
Kappy's Angel made it three wins from her last four starts on her home track.
While it wasn't the seven-length win she produced last time out, Colvin believes continuing to step up to the mark bodes well for her future.
"She was pretty good today going back in distance to the 1200 with a bit of weight against a good class of horse," Colvin said.
"She went well, was a bit flat coming back from 1300 but she did the job in the end and was only starting to really finish late. It looks good for 1400 and it should give her some points."
Colvin is now considering a Highway Handicap for the mare as her last chance to gain some more valuable benchmark points before February 25.
La Sante is also heading towards the Country Championships Qualifier and was one of two winners on the card for Albury trainer Donna Scott.
It will be his last start before the $150,000 feature with the six-year-old now on the maximum of five wins and 20 starts to be eligible for the series.
Scott also scored with Siasha Jewel, who also broke through for her first win at start eight.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
