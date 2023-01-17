Twenty20 clash moved after wet weather

Overnight rain has forced the deciding Twenty20 clash between Wagga City and Lake Albert to be moved.
The match was set to be played at Robertson Oval on Tuesday evening however after around 15 millimetres of rain fell over the city on Monday night the ground was deemed not suitable.
Instead the match has been moved to Wednesday at the same venue.
Competitor manager Tom Walker revealed the flexible nature of the competition allowed for the change.
"Council didn't want the covers on but we got more rain than they thought so we've shuffled it back 24 hours," Walker said.
"We wanted to get the game in as being such a short competition there were no dramas in shuffling it around."
The winner of the clash will progress through to the final on January 25.
They will face the winner of Tuesday's match between Kooringal Colts and South Wagga, with Harris Park not as affected by the weather.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
