West Wyalong officials have put up the full house sign for the return of their popular pre-season knockout event.
After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus the West Wyalong Knockout will be back in action for 2023, but two of the competition's mainstay competitors won't be there.
Despite an impressive 20 teams registering, neither Temora or current holders Goulburn Bulldogs will not be making the trip.
It will be the one of the first times Temora hasn't featured at the event.
The wedding of one of their players on day two renders at least 10 players unavailable said captain-coach Josh McCrone.
"There's a few of us involved with the wedding on the Saturday, so I don't think it would be fair," McCrone said.
"We'd love to be there, it's a great concept."
Though they could field a full team on the first day of play, McCrone said they felt it would be an injustice to the competition to take the field knowing they couldn't return for day two.
"It just wouldn't be fair if we went over there on Friday and then couldn't play Saturday, it defeats the purpose of it, it doesn't really keep the integrity of the competition," he said.
"We're really disappointed that happened, but there's nothing we can do about it. Unfortunately we thought the wedding being earlier in the year wouldn't coincide with anything else, but that was the weekend they chose and we can't help that."
Of the 20 teams that have registered, just 16 will play, with two set to be cut and another two held on as reserves.
The draw will be finalised the week before the event, but as it stands four clubs each from Groups Nine and 11, and five clubs from Group 20 have put their names forward.
Current back-to-back knockout champions Goulburn Bulldogs have decided not to join the competition for 2023, citing changes in their club management and concern for player injury as key factors in their absence.
This year the prize money has also increased, with the winning club taking home a massive $20,000 of the $30,000 prize pool.
The 50th West Wyalong Knockout will run from February 24 to 25.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
