The Daily Advertiser

Current winners not to return to West Wyalong Knockout

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back-to-back knockout winners Goulburn Bulldogs will not return to West Wyalong this year.

West Wyalong officials have put up the full house sign for the return of their popular pre-season knockout event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.